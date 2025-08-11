Riverside police seek help identifying suspect in 1991 cold case killing

Riverside police are seeking help from the public in identifying the suspect wanted in connection with a cold case killing more than 30 years ago.

It happened on July 11, 1991, in the parking lot of University Lodge Motel in the 1800 block of University Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area after 30-year-old Stephen Morgan was found unresponsive outside of the driver's side door of his car.

"It did not appear he had been robbed as his wallet, keys, and briefcase were still at the scene," said a news release from RPD. "Stephen worked at a movie theater in Moreno Valley and was returning home from his shift when he was murdered."

Stephen Morgan (left) and the crime scene the night he was killed in Riverside. Riverside Police Department

Officers said that Morgan was living at the motel at the time.

Despite numerous leads and tips over the years, investigators have been unable to identify a suspect.

Morgan's mother, Lucille, remains determined to see her son's case resolved, police said.

"It's been more than three decades, but not a day goes by that I don't think about Stephen," said a statement from Lucille Morgan. "I still believe someone out there knows what happened that night. Please, if you have any information, no matter how small, come forward and help the detectives find the person who took my son's life."

Investigators urge anyone who may have additional information to contact RPD's Homicide Cold Case Unit at (951) 320-8000.