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Man arrested after riding motorcycle into Riverside crowd, injuring 2

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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A Riverside County man was arrested for allegedly riding a motorcycle into a crowd of people in Riverside on Wednesday morning, injuring two people. 

According to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a distribution warehouse in the 20000 block of Krameria Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. for reports of a fight between two people. Another 911 caller told authorities that a motorcycle had driven into the crowd. 

"Upon arrival, deputies located three injured subjects who were transported to a local hospital in stable condition," the release said. "During the investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle rider ... intentionally accelerated into the crowd of individuals, striking two of them."

The motorcyclist, identified as 40-year-old Perris man Jesus Salcido Perez, was arrested after he was released from the hospital, deputies said. He was booked for assault with a deadly weapon. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO Deputy Alemar at 951-776-1099 or the Perris Station at 951-210-1000.

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