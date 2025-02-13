Riverside elementary school teacher charged with sexually abusing multiple students

Prosecutors have announced charges against a Riverside elementary school teacher who allegedly sexually abused multiple students in recent years.

The police investigation began on Tuesday last week, when they learned of allegations against a teacher at Terrace Elementary School, which is part of the Alvord Unified School District, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The accusations claimed that 53-year-old Hector Edward Zaldiva, of Ontario, engaged in lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age during a summer school session in June 2022, police said.

After learning the accusations, they launched an investigation that led to Zaldiva's arrest. He was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under 14 using force.

Further information led detectives to find a second victim, who said that Zaldiva had also harassed them.

Zaldiva is being held on $1 million bail, police said. He was placed on administrative leave by the school district after the allegations were made.

"Alvord Unified School District has placed the teacher on immediate administrative leave and is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and support of our students, staff and families," said AUSD Superintendent Resma Byrne. "We understand that this news is deeply troubling, and we remain committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students."

On Tuesday, Zaldiva was charged with two counts of lewd acts, sexual penetration of a minor by force or fear and a sentence-enhancing allegation of targeting two or more victims in a sex crime, prosecutors said.

Due to the nature of the crime, police believe there may be more victims that have not come forward. They urge anyone with more information to contact detectives at (951) 353-7120.