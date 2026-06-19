Riverside police arrest 32-year-old man for fatal stabbing after dispute

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for his alleged part in a deadly stabbing that happened after a dispute near the UC Riverside campus earlier this week.

Elias Julian Calderon, of Moreno Valley, was arrested Monday, hours after the fatal incident, according to a news release from the Riverside Police Department.

Officers were initially called to a bus stop near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and University Avenue, four blocks from the UCR campus, just before noon on Monday upon learning of an argument between the suspect, and victim, who hasn't been identified.

Elias Julian Calderon, the 32-year-old man arrested for his alleged part in a deadly stabbing in Riverside on Monday, June 15, 2026. Riverside Police Department

Police said that during the incident, Calderon pulled out a knife and stabbing the other man at least once before running from the area. The victim was taken to the Riverside Community Hospital by paramedics, where he died in the emergency room, according to the Riverside PD release.

Robbery-Homicide Unit investigators quickly identified Calderon as the alleged attacker and he was located at a property on Hulen Place, where he was taken into custody without incident.

On Thursday, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office charged Calderon with first-degree murder and sentence-enhancing allegations of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, as well as being a prior-strike felon, prosecutors said.

Calderon remains behind bars in lieu of $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail.

Riverside police asked anyone with more information to contact investigators at 951-353-7135.