Orange County man arrested for Riverside County shooting that left 55-year-old man dead

An Orange County man was arrested for a shooting that left a 55-year-old man dead in Riverside County over the weekend.

In a news release, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the 21000 block of Pecan Street in Wildomar at around 2:05 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, since identified by authorities as 55-year-old Shawn Ripley, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries, the release said.

Daniel Grossman. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Investigators with RSO's Central Homicide Unit assumed the investigation and determined that 34-year-old Brea resident Daniel Grossman was a suspect in the shooting.

Hours later, investigators and personnel from Riverside County Sheriff's Emergency Services Team and Major Crimes Unit served a search warrant at Grossman's home in Brea. He was arrested without incident and booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center for murder.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at a home in Fullerton, where they said they located additional evidence. They did not provide further details.

"This investigation is ongoing, and no further details will be released at this time," deputies said.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact RSO Central Homicide Unit Investigator Deanne at 951-955-2777 or Lake Elsinore Station Investigator Garcia at 951-245-3300.