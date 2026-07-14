John Doe identified nearly 50 years after dying in Riverside County crash

Nearly 50 years after he was killed in a crash in Riverside County, authorities have finally identified the 18-year-old man with the help of advances in forensic technology.

In a news release, Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies said that the crash happened back on June 2, 1978, when the driver of a Volkswagen Beetle with four other teenage passengers lost control, crossed over the center divider of Arlington Avenue in Riverside and collided with an SUV.

"The driver of the Volkswagen was the only survivor of that vehicle and told investigators at the time that he had met the male passenger only the day before, knowing little about him," the release said.

The three other victims, who weren't named in the release, were identified at the time, but no one was able to provide information on the fifth victim's identity.

"Despite years of investigative efforts, the victim remained unidentified until now, nearly 50 years after his death," the release said.

Mark Alan Smith, the 18-year-old "John Doe," who remained unidentified for nearly 50 years after dying in a 1978 car crash in Riverside. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

With the help of the Bureau of Justice Assistance's Missing and Unidentified Human Remains grant program, Riverside Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau personnel were able to perform an exhumation, which allowed them to identify the victim through forensic genetic genealogy work by the nonprofit forensic investigative firm GenGenies.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Mark Alan Smith.

"On behalf of his sister, Pam Bright and family, we extend our sincere appreciation to GenGenies and the Department of Justice's Missing Persons DNA Program, whose expertise and commitment contributed to this outcome," the release said. "Together, these efforts have finally given Mark Smith's family the closure they have long awaited."