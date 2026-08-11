Victim of 1974 Riverside County cold case homicide identified as 19-year-old woman

After more than 50 years, the victim of a cold case homicide investigation whose body was found partially buried in the remote Riverside County desert has finally been identified.

"Despite extensive efforts throughout the years, including fingerprints and dental record comparisons, investigators were unable to identify the victim, and no new investigative leads were developed," a news release from the Riverside County District Attorney's Office said.

Detectives at the time were called to the open desert in Desert Hot Springs on Jan. 19, 1974. After 50 years, the case was re-examined by the Regional Cold Case Homicide Team, who used advances in forensic science, which included forensic investigative genetic genealogy. Bone samples from the victim were collected by the Riverside County Coroner's Office and then sent to OTHRAM Labs, a private forensic laboratory.

Rebecca McMahan, the 19-year-old woman whose body was found partially buried in the remote Riverside County desert in 1974. Riverside County District Attorney's Office

From there, the victim's DNA profile was developed and uploaded to a direct-to-consumer ancestry database while a genealogist with RCCHT identified potential matches for close relatives. Eventually, they found a family member who provided DNA samples for comparison.

"The DNA comparison, along with confirmation from the California Department of Justice—Missing and Unidentified Persons Section, allowed RCCHT to identify the victim as Rebecca Jean McMahan," the release said, noting that she also went by Becky McMahan and Becky Solis.

McMahan, 19, was reported missing by family on July 3, 1973, nearly a year before her body was located, but was last seen on June 11 that year. She was known to have lived in Bellingham, Washington, and several California locations, including Commerce, Cudahy and Bell, from 1969 to 1973.

Detectives said that McMahan was a White female with long brown hair and hazel eyes who stood approximately 5-foot-3 and weighed around 120 to 145 pounds. She had a tattoo of "SS" on her ankle and a tattoo of a butterfly on the right side of her chest.

"Investigators ask anyone with information about Rebecca or the circumstances surrounding her death to contact the Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team," the release said.

Anyone who believes they may know more was urged to contact Investigator Ebondy Cavinessat at 951-955-0257 or coldcaseunit@rivcoda.org.