Riverside County deputy fatally shoots woman in Corona

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a woman during an altercation early Monday morning during an altercation with another person who was allegedly trying to take his gun.

The deputy attempted to make contact with "multiple suspects" in the 1000 block of W. Sixth Street at around 1:10 a.m., according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"The subjects took off running, and the deputy pursued them on foot," RSO's statement said. "When the deputy turned the corner of a building, a male suspect lunged at him, and a fight ensued."

During the fight, a female suspect also allegedly began to attack the deputy, which led him to open fire.

She was struck by the gunfire and rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died, according to RSO. She has not yet been identified.

After firing the gun, the deputy continued to fight with the other person "who was attempting to take his firearm until good Samaritans arrived and assisted in detaining the male suspect."

The deputy involved in the incident was hospitalized with moderate injuries while the male suspect was treated for minor injuries, sheriff's officials said.

Due to department policy, the deputy was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the matter.

"Following notification by local authorities, DOJ's California Police Shooting Investigation Team initiated an investigation in accordance with AB 1506 mandate," said a statement from California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office.

No further information was provided.