Riverside County deputy charged in deadly on-duty crash

A Riverside County deputy was charged with an on-duty crash that killed a man and severely injured his fiancée last year.

Deputy Glynn Wilburn faces one count of gross vehicular manslaughter, another count of felony reckless driving causing serious injury and a special enhancement for great bodily injury, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

The deadly collision happened on Sept. 6, 2025, near the intersection of Cherry Valley Boulevard and Roberts Street between the Calimesa area and the city of Beaumont.

Investigators said Wilburn was responding to a report of shots fired in Calimesa. With his lights and sirens on, Wilburn sped through Cherry Valley Boulevard at about 100 mph as he entered the intersection and collided with the other vehicle at about 71 mph.

The California Highway Patrol, which handled the investigation, said Wilburn's police cruiser "broadsided" the Tesla Model 3 driven by 21-year-old Cherry Valley resident Gavin Hinkey.

Hinkey died at the scene. His fiancée, 20-year-old Madeline Fox of Cherry Valley, suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

CHP said Wilburn was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred. He was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Prosecutors said the Riverside County Sheriff's Department dispatch confirmed that there were no reported injuries in the shooting and that the suspect's vehicle had left the scene moments before the deadly crash. They added that deputies had already arrived at the shooting scene.