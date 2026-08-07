Riverside County deputies shoot man during mental health call in Moreno Valley

A man was hospitalized in critical condition on Friday night after he was shot by Riverside County deputies during a mental health call, according to department officials.

In a news release, Riverside County Sheriff's Office officials said that deputies with the Moreno Valley Sheriff's Station were dispatched to the 11000 block of Villa Hermosa at around 4:10 p.m. for a "subject experiencing a mental health episode."

"Upon arrival, deputies, with the assistance of a clinical therapist from the Community Behavioral Assessment Team, contacted the reporting party outside of the residence," the release said. "While speaking with the reporting party, the subject exited the residence, pointed a firearm at deputies, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred."

The man, who hasn't been publicly identified, was struck by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, deputies said.

Per department policies, RSO officials said that all of the deputies involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave.

No other injuries were reported in the incident, according to the release. The investigation is being handled by RSO's Force Investigation Detail.

"The investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional details will be released at this time," deputies said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Riverside Sr. District Attorney Investigator Mario Moreno or Riverside County Sheriff's Investigator Scott Anderson at 951-955-2777.