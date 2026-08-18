Riverside County court warns residents about jury duty scam

The Riverside County Superior Court issued a warning to residents about a jury duty scam circulating the region.

Court officials said the scam involves a caller falsely claiming people have missed their jury duty notices and have an outstanding warrant.

"Residents are urged to remain cautious of phone calls or text messages regarding jury service, particularly communications that threaten arrest, claim a warrant has been issued, demand immediate action, or request personal or financial information," the Riverside County Superior Court wrote in the warning.

Riverside County court said it will not call or send messages threatening to arrest residents or pressure them to immediately report to the courthouse, provide personal or financial information or make a payment.

Anyone who receives a suspicious jury-related call or message should:

Not provide personal, financial or identifying information

Not make a payment or follow payment instructions from the caller

Not rely on personal information provided by the caller as proof that the communication is legitimate

Not click links provided in a suspicious text message or other communication

Authorities urged residents to contact Riverside Superior Court directly to verify any questions regarding jury service and to report any suspicious messages to law enforcement.

Residents can verify jury duty information through the "Jury Services" section of the court's website.

"The Court encourages residents to share this information with family, friends, and community members to help prevent others from becoming victims of jury-related scams," Riverside Superior Court wrote in the warning.