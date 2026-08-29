Riverside police arrest alleged bank robber

Riverside police arrested an alleged bank robber for an incident that happened at a Bank of America earlier this week.

It happened on Thursday, Aug. 27, at around 2 p.m., when officers were called to the bank in the 10000 block of Magnolia Avenue, according to a news release from Riverside PD.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a man entered the bank and presented an employee with a note demanding money," the release said.

By the time officers arrived, the suspect had already fled. However, detectives from the department's Robbery/Homicide Unit and forensic specialists called to the scene were able to identify a suspect in the alleged robbery.

The suspect, since identified as 39-year-old resident Myles Johnson, was located at around 5 p.m. by members of the West Post Release Accountability and Compliance Team, who pulled him over near Pierce Street and La Sierra Avenue. He was arrested without further incident.

Police said they found additional evidence related to the robbery during the traffic stop.

Johnson was booked on suspicion of robbery and was being held in lieu of $30,000 bail, police said.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact Riverside PD Detective Ricky Barajas at 951-353-7213 or ebarajas@riversideca.gov or Detective Mike Smith at 951-353-7103 or mikesmith@riversideca.gov.