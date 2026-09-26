Riverside police arrest mother of infant found abandoned next to apartment complex dumpster last year

Riverside police arrested the mother of an infant found abandoned next to an apartment complex dumpster last year after months of investigation.

Officers were originally called to the apartment building in the 3800 block of Jackson Street back on May 4, 2025, at around 2:30 p.m. for reports of an infant found by people walking near the complex, according to a news release from the Riverside Police Department.

"The baby was lying next to a dumpster, breathing, and crying, with the umbilical cord still attached," the Riverside PD release said. "The infant had been left uncovered and exposed to the rain."

The baby was taken to a nearby hospital for care, police said, noting that they believed it had only been delivered a few hours prior to when it was found.

Since then, investigators have worked to identify the child's mother. They were ultimately able to identify her as 26-year-old resident Astrid Nohemi Lopez Ramos.

Police arrested Ramos last week, on September 17, on suspicion of child endangerment. She was booked in lieu of $35,000 bail, according to the Riverside PD release.

As their investigation continues, police asked anyone who knows more to contact Detective Jessica Iniguez at 951-353-7121 or Detective Jarid Zuetel at 951-826-8714.

"The Riverside Police Department would like to remind the community that California's Safely Surrendered Baby Law was created to prevent newborn deaths resulting from unsafe abandonment," police said in the news release. "Made permanent in 2006, this law allows a parent or legal guardian to safely surrender a baby within 72 hours of birth—no questions asked—to ensure the infant's safety and wellbeing."

Officers advised anyone looking for a fire station or hospital where they could safely surrender their child was urged to call 1-877-222-9723 or visit www.211la.org/safely-surrender-baby.