Evacuation orders rescinded for 1,057-acre Ridge Fire in northern Los Angeles County as containment reaches 30%

Evacuation orders were lifted on Saturday morning for the Ridge Fire near Gorman in northern Los Angeles County, although crews were still working to fully contain the blaze.

According to Cal Fire, the orders were lifted by 7:10 a.m. The fire spanned about 1,057 acres, as crews worked overnight to maintain containment.

As of Saturday morning, containment of the blaze was at 30%, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

"Firefighters continue to provide for structure protection and improve control lines to limit the fire's progression and to mitigate potential future threat," the LACFD said in an update at 7 a.m.

The Ridge Fire was first reported at 2:43 p.m. Friday and quickly spread to about 100 acres by 3:41 p.m. By 9:07 p.m., it spanned about 1,057 acres. It forced crews to shut down both directions of I-5, a key highway bridging Southern California to the Central Valley and the Bay Area, for several hours on Friday evening.

Evacuation orders were given for a portion of Hungry Valley overnight, although they were rescinded by Saturday morning. Evacuation warnings remain in place for the following zones:

Los Angeles County

GOR-E001-A

GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY-A

GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY-B

Kern County

KRN-545

A map of evacuation zones can be found here.

The cause remains unknown. It's not yet clear when Cal Fire expects full containment.

No injuries have been reported.