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Evacuation orders rescinded for 1,057-acre Ridge Fire in northern Los Angeles County as containment reaches 30%

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Evacuation orders were lifted on Saturday morning for the Ridge Fire near Gorman in northern Los Angeles County, although crews were still working to fully contain the blaze.

According to Cal Fire, the orders were lifted by 7:10 a.m. The fire spanned about 1,057 acres, as crews worked overnight to maintain containment.

As of Saturday morning, containment of the blaze was at 30%, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

"Firefighters continue to provide for structure protection and improve control lines to limit the fire's progression and to mitigate potential future threat," the LACFD said in an update at 7 a.m.

The Ridge Fire was first reported at 2:43 p.m. Friday and quickly spread to about 100 acres by 3:41 p.m. By 9:07 p.m., it spanned about 1,057 acres. It forced crews to shut down both directions of I-5, a key highway bridging Southern California to the Central Valley and the Bay Area, for several hours on Friday evening.

Evacuation orders were given for a portion of Hungry Valley overnight, although they were rescinded by Saturday morning. Evacuation warnings remain in place for the following zones:

Los Angeles County

  • GOR-E001-A
  • GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY-A
  • GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY-B

Kern County

  • KRN-545

A map of evacuation zones can be found here.

The cause remains unknown. It's not yet clear when Cal Fire expects full containment.

No injuries have been reported.

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