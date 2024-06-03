Rideshare driver shoots man attacking woman outside of apartment in Orange County

Rideshare driver shoots man attacking woman in Orange County after dropping off passenger

Investigators say that a man who was allegedly attacking a woman was shot by a rideshare driver outside of an Orange County apartment on Sunday.

The scene unfolded at around 7:45 p.m. in the 7100 block of Custer Way, according to Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies.

They say that the gunman, who opened fire moments after dropping off a passenger, witnessed the woman being assaulted and intervened after dropping a passenger off in the area. He remained at the scene and called 911.

"It is believed the man is a rideshare driver who was in the area dropping off a passenger at the time of the incident," the OCSD statement said.

The woman was treated at the scene by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics, while the gunshot victim was taken to a hospital where he is said to be in critical but stable condition.

His identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact detectives at (714) 647-7000.