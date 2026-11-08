Rice scores 32 points, Arenas adds 30 as No. 21 USC holds off Wichita State 93-86

Rodney Rice had 32 points and nine assists, and Alijah Arenas added 30 points as No. 21 Southern California beat hot-shooting Wichita State 93-86 on Sunday night in the inaugural Caesars Lake Tahoe Classic.

The Trojans (2-0) prevailed despite making just two 3-pointers, relying on their stars, free-throw shooting and a decisive advantage in turnovers.

Michael Gray Jr. led Wichita State (1-1) with 18 points, while Jordan Frison and William Berg each added 17.

Wichita State led 45-43 at halftime after hitting seven of its first 12 attempts from beyond the arc. The Shockers built an 11-point lead late in the first half before USC rallied to tie it at 43.

The teams traded baskets throughout much of the second half before Arenas helped USC gain separation. He scored three baskets during a key stretch, including a jumper following a Wichita State turnover, to help the Trojans build a 75-69 advantage with 6:22 remaining.

Wichita State continued to battle, pulling to 86-83 on Frison's layup with 58 seconds left. But Rice sank two free throws, and the Shockers missed several late 3-point attempts.

Adoni Ratliff had 10 points and 13 rebounds for USC.

Up next

Southern California: At California on Wednesday night.

Wichita State: Hosts Friends University on Wednesday night.