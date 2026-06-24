Rialto man arrested for allegedly killing estranged wife's dog

A Rialto man was arrested for allegedly killing his estranged wife's dog, in what police described as "the most disturbing acts of cruelty" investigators have ever encountered.

The Rialto Police Department said the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office charged Tracy Boston, a convicted felon, with animal cruelty and personal use of a deadly or dangerous weapon. He's being held in custody on a $1 million bail.

"The facts of this case are deeply disturbing," Police Chief Mark P. Kling said. "Animals are often among the most vulnerable members of our community, and acts of cruelty against them will be met with a vigorous law enforcement response. We are grateful for the work of our investigators and the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office in bringing this case forward."

Detectives said that Bolton killed his estranged wife's dog, a long-haired Chihuahua named Prada, by hanging the pet on a door and beating it with a hammer. Bolton allegedly threw the animal's body into a nearby dumpster, according to Rialto PD.

"Based on the facts uncovered during this investigation, this case stands among the most disturbing acts of cruelty our investigators have encountered," Rialto PD said in a statement. "The deliberate torture and killing of a defenseless animal is reprehensible, and we are committed to ensuring those responsible are held fully accountable."