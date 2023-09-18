RHOC star Shannon Beader arrested for DUI hit-and-run after crashing into house in Newport Beach

Shannon Beador, one of the stars of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly crashed into a home in Newport Beach.

Details on the crash remain unclear at this point, but Beador has been accused of colliding with a property on Saturday evening.

She was arrested by Newport Beach Police Department for the hit-and-run while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

"I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday," said Beador's attorney, Mike Fell. "She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions."