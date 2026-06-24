Retired California State Parks Superintendent allegedly filmed nude male employees in Bolsa Chica State Beach locker room, prosecutors say

A former California State Parks Superintendent is facing charges on accusations that he filmed male employees in the nude while they changed in a locker room at Bolsa Chica State Beach Lifeguard Headquarters in Huntington Beach, according to prosecutors.

In a news release, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Kevin Pearsall, 59, of Long Beach, allegedly planted hidden cameras in the locker room, which recorded the audio and video of men undressing. He was charged with five felony counts of eavesdropping, 23 misdemeanor counts of secretly filming another person and three misdemeanor counts of unlawful dissemination of private recordings.

"Instead of protecting his employees, Pearsall used his position to spy on the men who worked for him while they were in the place where they should have been the safest and then share those intimate images of his victims," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "These victims had their privacy violated in such a disgusting way, and we will do everything we can to ensure they receive the justice they deserve."

According to prosecutors, a sworn California State Park officer found a USB stick in the men's employee locker room at Bolsa Chica State Beach Lifeguard Headquarters in July 2025. The officer reviewed the contents of the USB drive and found videos of state employees undressing in the locker room, which was open only to staff, including lifeguards, office workers, maintenance and park employees.

The officer turned the USB over to the California Highway Patrol, which conducted an investigation. It revealed that Pearsall allegedly recorded a number of videos across an 11-month period starting in August 2024.

Prosecutors said Pearsall's hidden camera captured 23 different men who "had their genitals or buttocks filmed." He sent several of those videos to two other men, and made sexual comments about their bodies.

Pearsall was employed by California State Parks starting in 1994. He served as superintendent, a sworn law enforcement position, from 2023 to July 2025. He was placed on administrative leave while the investigation took place, and he promptly retired during that time frame.

Pearsall faces a maximum sentence of 18 years and eight months if convicted of all counts.