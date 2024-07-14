Rep. Moskowitz says House Oversight Committee to investigate Trump assassination attempt

Rep. Jared Moskowitz reacts to Trump assassination attempt | Facing South Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz reacts to Trump assassination attempt | Facing South Florida 08:55

MIAMI — In a special live edition of Facing South Florida, Rep. Jared Moskowitz shares his thoughts on where the country is heading following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

Moskowitz, a member of the House Oversight Committee, also told CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede that the congressional committee would be investigating the circumstances and security measures in place that led up to the incident.

Guest: Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D) / FL-23