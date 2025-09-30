Remains found in Ventura County identified as missing 21-year-old woman

Human remains found in a Ventura riverbed have been traced back to a woman who was reported missing by her family more than a year ago, authorities confirmed.

In a news release, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said that on Wednesday, a conservancy group was clearing out invasive plants near the Baldwin Road bridge when they stumbled upon skeletal remains.

After an investigation, the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as belonging to Zyanya Valora, 21 or Ojai Valley.

Valora, who had autism, was last seen by family members on June 25, 2024. Last summer, her parents told CBS News Los Angeles that she'd climbed out of her bedroom window and disappeared.

Her phone's location was pinged at an Airbnb near the home the morning of her disappearance. But she was never located again.

Her case spawned a strong reaction from the local community, which held vigils and organized group searches.

The medical examiner says there was no obvious lethal trauma on her remains, and her cause of death is pending further analysis. It's not yet clear if her death is being investigated as suspicious.