Redondo Beach Pier fire briefly closes pier

A fire that broke out just after noon Monday on the Redondo Beach Pier was put out by firefighters within 15 minutes, briefly causing the pier to close.

The Redondo Beach Fire Department said the fire started on the outside of the "Mason Riz" building which then spread to the interior and roofline, leading to the evacuation of seven people.

A second-alarm fire was called due to the fire burning in the older portion of the pier, which is made of wood, according to RBFD.

Neighboring department crews from Torrance, Manhattan Beach and El Segundo were called to assist. Redondo Beach Fire also attacked the blaze oceanside from their fire boat.

The pier was closed for about 30 minutes while crews got the blaze under control. Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

