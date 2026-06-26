38-year-old pedestrian killed in Redlands crash

A 38-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Redlands on Thursday night, according to the Redlands Police Department.

In a news release, police said that the crash happened at around 10 p.m. near the intersection of Orange Street and Pioneer Avenue. Officers say that the victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, was struck by a utility trailer being towed by a pickup truck.

"The victim was walking south on Orange Street. The driver, who was also traveling south, did not see the victim but pulled over on Pioneer Avenue after he felt the impact," the Redlands PD release said. "When he inspected his vehicle and discovered blood on the trailer, he called 911."

Police said that the woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Redlands Fire Department paramedics.

The driver, a 58-year-old man, had "no indication of impairment," police said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact the police.