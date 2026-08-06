San Bernardino County road rage suspect arrested after allegedly pointing gun on I-10 Freeway

A San Bernardino County man was arrested in connection with an alleged road rage incident on the 10 Freeway in July, during which police said he pointed a firearm at another vehicle.

In a news release shared on Thursday, California Highway Patrol officers said that they received a report about a road rage incident on I-10 near Live Oak Canyon Road that involved two cars, a Ford and a Nissan.

"During the incident, the driver of the Ford allegedly pulled alongside the Nissan and pointed a handgun at its occupants," the release said.

Despite quickly arriving at the location, CHP officers said that they were unable to find the Ford after the victims provided them with the vehicle's license plate number. Investigators with the Inland Division Investigative Services Unit later identified the driver as 52-year-old Yucaipa man, Robert Valdez.

On Tuesday, August 4, CHP investigators located Valdez and his vehicle in Redlands and conducted a "high-risk enforcement stop." He was taken into custody without incident, and while searching his car, police said that they found a revolver, ammunition and speed loaders.

"Later that day, investigators executed a search warrant at Valdez's residence, where they recovered approximately 20 illegal firearms, including assault rifles, AR-15-style rifles, long-range rifles, shotguns, and suppressed handguns," police said.

Additionally, they allegedly found firearm suppressors, more than a dozen firearm million fixtures, which are used to illegally manufacture and modify AR-15-style lower receivers and an estimated 20,000 rounds of ammunition that included armor-piercing rounds.

Police said that Valdez was booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Central Detention Center on multiple charges that included brandishing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a suppressor.