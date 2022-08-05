Record amount of rainfall recorded in Lancaster

The National Weather Service said Friday that a record amount of rainfall was reported in Lancaster,

According to the NWS, a trace amount of rain was recorded at Lancaster Fox Field on Thursday which had a previous record of zero inches.

Weather in the Antelope Valley was forecasted to remain mostly cloudy in the morning with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday.

Temperatures could reach the high 90s and lows in the mid-70s are expected later Friday evening.