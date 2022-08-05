Watch CBS News
Weather

Record amount of rainfall recorded in Lancaster

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (August 5 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (August 5 AM Edition) 01:44

The National Weather Service said Friday that a record amount of rainfall was reported in Lancaster,

According to the NWS, a trace amount of rain was recorded at Lancaster Fox Field on Thursday which had a previous record of zero inches.

Weather in the Antelope Valley was forecasted to remain mostly cloudy in the morning with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday. 

Temperatures could reach the high 90s and lows in the mid-70s are expected later Friday evening.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 5, 2022 / 10:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.