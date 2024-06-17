Rancho Cucamonga man arrested for murder of his mother

A Rancho Cucamonga man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother, according to homicide detectives.

Police were sent to Kathryn Morales' home in the 9200 block of Milliken Avenue at around 9:25 a.m. on Saturday for a welfare check, when someone called to report that they were concerned after not having heard from her in several days, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, who were assisting with the investigation.

"Upon arrival, deputies made entry to the home and located Kathryn deceased under suspicious circumstances," the statement said.

While investigating the matter, detectives with SBSD's Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail determined that the victim's son, 38-year-old Brian Morales, was responsible for her death.

He was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. He is currently being held without bail.

No fuirher information was provided as the investigation continues.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (909) 890-4904.