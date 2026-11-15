Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run in Rancho Cucamonga

A man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly hitting and killing a man while driving in Rancho Cucamonga before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to reports of a crash at about 12:21 a.m. in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue.

Investigations revealed that the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Menifee resident Michael Chifferdarrah, struck a man who was crossing the street while behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Chifferdarrah fled the scene, authorities said. He later called 911 and spoke to deputies.

The victim, a 32-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man, died later at a local hospital. He has yet to be identified publicly.

Chifferdarrah was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center.

No additional details were immediately made available.