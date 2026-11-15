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Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run in Rancho Cucamonga

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly hitting and killing a man while driving in Rancho Cucamonga before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to reports of a crash at about 12:21 a.m. in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue.

Investigations revealed that the driver, later identified as 21-year-old Menifee resident Michael Chifferdarrah, struck a man who was crossing the street while behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Chifferdarrah fled the scene, authorities said. He later called 911 and spoke to deputies.

The victim, a 32-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man, died later at a local hospital. He has yet to be identified publicly.

Chifferdarrah was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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