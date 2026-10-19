Rams WR Davante Adams out 6-10 weeks with hamstring injury. DT Poona Ford out for season

Rams receiver Davante Adams will be out for six to 10 weeks with a significant hamstring injury, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Monday.

The Rams (2-4) also lost veteran defensive tackle Poona Ford for the season due to a ruptured triceps, and defensive tackle Kobie Turner is going on injured reserve with a groin injury amid a cascade of health setbacks for the struggling preseason Super Bowl favorites, who have lost three of four.

Adams, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and the NFL's leader in touchdown catches last season, apparently got hurt on the Rams' penultimate offensive snap in their embarrassing 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The injury happened on a noncontact play, with Adams pulling up in the end zone and hobbling to the sideline.

The 33-year-old Adams has 30 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns this season, his 13th in the NFL. He missed three games late last season with a hamstring injury, but returned for the playoffs.

"It's significant when you don't have a player like Davante, but we have to be able to adjust," McVay said. "His contributions can't be measured. You don't replace somebody like him, and so what you've got to do is you've got to be able to figure out what's the next right thing? What does that look like in terms of our vision? We'll have to adjust and adapt."

Adams' injury is particularly significant to the Rams because they don't have a trusted No. 3 receiver on their roster behind him and All-Pro Puka Nacua. Konata Mumpfield's eight catches for 127 yards are the third-most for a Rams wide receiver this season.

Los Angeles also didn't have an effective No. 3 wideout last season, and Matthew Stafford threw to his depth receivers with less frequency than any other quarterback on a playoff team.

Ford is a nine-year NFL veteran in his second season with the Rams. He has played just under 40% of their defensive snaps this season as a space-filling lineman alongside Turner and Aaron Donald.

Turner is on the field much more frequently than Ford for the Rams, but the fourth-year pro with 22 tackles this season will also miss "a handful of games," McVay said.

McVay confirmed new kicker Blake Grupe is out for the season after tearing a ligament in his knee while making a tackle on kickoff coverage. The Rams will have to sign their third kicker of the season before they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

McVay said star cornerback Trent McDuffie is "feeling much better" after missing Sunday's game with an injury picked up in practice late last week. The Rams won't determine whether McDuffie will play against the Raiders until later in the week.