Rams win their 4th straight game, overcoming a slow start to crush the Cardinals 34-6

Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns; Blake Corum gained 100 yards on the ground, and the Los Angeles Rams overcame a slow start to earn their fourth straight win by beating the Arizona Cardinals 34-6 on Sunday.

Los Angeles ended up coasting to the lopsided win despite missing key pieces of its offense, particularly at receiver with Puka Nacua (knee/toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring) out with injuries.

It was a mixed debut for Cardinals' rookie quarterback Carson Beck, who made some nice throws early and completed 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards, but also threw two interceptions.

The Cardinals have lost 11 straight home games in a streak that's lasted 427 days. The dismal streak is approaching the league record of 14 set by the Dallas Cowboys in 1988-89 and the St. Louis Rams from 2008-2010.

The Rams (6-4) trailed 6-3 late in the second quarter, but flipped the momentum with two touchdowns in the final 1:06 of the first half to take a 17-6 lead into the break.

Stafford found tight end Tyler Higbee in the back of the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown that made it 10-6 with 1:06 left.

On the ensuing Cardinals' drive, Devin Duvernay couldn't handle a pass from Beck and the ball popped into the air, where it was intercepted by Kamren Kinchens and returned to the Arizona 32.

Three plays later, Stafford hit Xavier Smith for a short pass that turned into a 22-yard touchdown after Smith broke a few tackles on the way to the end zone.

The Rams pulled away in the third quarter, scoring on Corum's 1-yard touchdown run to make it 24-6. Beck threw another interception on the ensuing drive and Los Angeles took advantage when Stafford hit Davis Allen for an easy 19-yard touchdown and a 31-6 lead.

The 24-year-old Beck ascended to the starting role after being the team's third-string emergency quarterback just two weeks ago. Jacoby Brissett was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 6 and then Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending elbow injury in last week's loss to Seattle.

Beck was a third-round pick out of Miami.

The Cardinals (3-7) managed just 123 total yards and most of them came when the outcome was already decided.

Injuries

Rams: Centers Coleman Shelton (hamstring) and Dylan McMahon (knee) both left the game in the first half and didn't return. Backup right guard Beaux Limmer moved to center with both of them out.

Cardinals: DL Jordan Burch (knee) left the game in the first quarter and didn't return.

Up next

Rams: Enter their bye week with the next game at home on Nov. 25 against Green Bay.

Cardinals: At Kansas City next Sunday.