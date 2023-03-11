Rams release edge-rushing LB Leonard Floyd after 3 seasons

The Los Angeles Rams released pass-rushing linebacker Leonard Floyd on Friday in a cost-cutting move after three productive seasons.

Floyd led the Rams last season with nine sacks while making 59 tackles, including 10 for loss. He had 29 total sacks and never missed a game as a capable pass-rushing partner to Aaron Donald, Von Miller and others during three seasons with Los Angeles, which signed him as a free agent in April 2020.

Floyd agreed to a four-year contract extension with $32.5 million guaranteed in March 2021 before the Rams' run to their Super Bowl championship, but he was released two years later as part of the team's moves to squeeze under the salary cap. Los Angeles has already announced the release of linebacker Bobby Wagner, who was outstanding alongside Floyd and Donald in his only season with the Rams.

The Rams made attempts to trade Floyd without success in recent days, and his release should clear about $3 million in cap room and free up cash for new signings while creating $19 million in dead money.

Floyd has known his departure was imminent for several days. On Monday morning, he tweeted: "Shout out to LA Super Bowl Champs for life. It's all love."

The 30-year-old Floyd began his career with the Chicago Bears, who chose him with the ninth overall pick in 2016. He hasn't missed a game in the past five seasons, and he has 47 1/2 career sacks.

The Rams are very thin at edge-rushing linebacker behind Floyd, who also performed well as a run defender. Unsung Michael Hoecht and Daniel Hardy are next on the depth chart, likely meaning Los Angeles will seek additional talent at the position in free agency and in the draft.