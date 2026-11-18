The strongest storm of the season so far is expected to soak most of the Southern California region beginning on Wednesday night.

Weather officials are warning that this storm could have significant impacts, including flooding and wind-related issues.

A low-pressure system that is moving south from the Pacific Northwest is expected to arrive by Wednesday night and remain through Thursday. The National Weather Service says 1 to 3 inches will be common for most areas, while 3 to 5 inches will be likely for mountain and foothill communities.

Forecasters say the heaviest rain will move into Ventura County sometime between 2 and 5 a.m. and into Los Angeles County by mid-morning, likely during the morning commute.

Drivers are recommended to prepare for possible delays caused by slick roads or flooding. Officials remind people not to drive through a flooded road.

Rain rates could reach up to an inch per hour, which would cause flooding, especially in low-lying areas. Weather officials are warning residents in burn scar areas to be prepared for possible mudslides and debris flows.

A flood watch will be in effect for Ventura County on Thursday from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. The watch will also be in effect in Los Angeles County on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Aside from the wet weather, the system will also bring cooler fall-like conditions, with temperatures 4 to 8 degrees below normal. Maximum temperatures across the valleys and coast will be in the mid-60s and lower 70s.