Rain, snow and hail hit several parts of LA County

Many LA County areas getting snow for the first time in a long time

It was near white-out conditions in Kagel Canyon, only 8 miles in Sylmar on Thursday. What's unique about this novel snow, is that it happened at a relatively low elevation of 2,300 feet above sea level.

The winter storm has brought unusual weather to many areas in Los Angeles County with hail striking the iconic Hollywood sign Thursday and snow blanketing the grounds outside of Lancaster City Hall on Wednesday.

Snow in Kagel Canyon causes near white-out conditions. KCAL News

According to the National Weather Service, meteorologists expect 2-5 feet of snow accumulation for areas near the elevation of 4,000 feet. A few places at a higher elevation can expect almost seven feet of snow. Most major mountain passes, as well as regions around 2000-4000 feet, can expect 6-12 inches of snow.

The intense storm even prompted the first Blizzard Warning in nearly four decades. The advisory covers regions near the Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. Residents in the area can expect heavy snow with 75 mph gusts and near-zero visibility during that time period.

The possibility of inclement weather has some at lower elevations anxious. In Burbank, Jim Baker has climbed up to his roof twice in 15 hours to ensure his tarps don't fly off with the gusty winds.

"I was anxious — eager — to get it done but the wind was so strong I couldn't do nothing until it calmed down," he said.