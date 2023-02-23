Watch CBS News
Iconic Hollywood sign sees hail as blizzard warning is issued for Los Angeles area

By KCAL-News Staff

It was hailing by the Hollywood sign as a cold winter storm hit Southern California, dropping snow levels to roughly 1,500 feet in many areas.

SkyCAL captured video of what appears to be a dusting of hail around the famous Hollywood Sign, located at 1,578 feet in elevation, Thursday morning.

Light snow fell in areas of Santa Clarita Valley, Simi Valley, La Crescenta, La Cañada Flintridge, Sun Valley and elevated areas of Riverside County and San Bernardino County.

The National Weather Service issued a rare blizzard warning that will be in effect for the Los Angeles County mountains from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday. Forecasters said up to 5 feet of snow could accumulate in the mountains above 4,000 feet, accompanied by wind gusts topping 80 mph that will create "near zero visibility." 

Higher elevations could see as much as 8 feet of snow, with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible at elevations between 2,000 and 4,000 feet, "including most major mountain passes." 

Scattered rain showers and hail were more widespread. Rain and snow are in the forecast through Saturday with temperatures staying in the 30s and 40s.

