Pursuit suspect slams into 2 vehicles in Torrance area

Two robbery suspects were in custody Tuesday after fleeing from authorities in a white Mercedes SUV after allegedly robbing a T-Mobile store in Commerce.

Sky2 was over the pursuit on Crenshaw Boulevard south of the 105 Freeway.

One of the suspects jumped out of the vehicle at Garfield Ave and Canning St in Commerce after deputies had begun pursuing them.

The driver continued to flee from deputies and was seen traveling at high speed through a Torrance neighborhood when he crashed head-on into an oncoming sedan.

The suspect continued to drive recklessly through the area before flying through an intersection and crashing into another vehicle.

As a result, the rear bumper of the Mercedes could be seen hanging off, fragging along the road.

The suspect eventually come to a stop on Van Ness Avenue near 173rd Street where he was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies.

No injuries were reported.