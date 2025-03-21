Pursuit suspect jumps into Orange County harbor to get away from police

A captivating police pursuit involving two separate cars in Huntington Beach came to a wild end after a suspect jumped into the water while trying to get away.

The Huntington Beach Police Department started chasing one of the suspects in a stolen Toyota Prius Friday morning. However, officers noticed that the female driver was communicating with another suspect in a separate Prius. Police said neither one would pull over. The woman eventually lost control of downtown Huntington Beach and crashed, allowing police to focus on the other driver.

He drove north on Pacific Coast Highway into Sunset Beach before crashing into a wall. Witness Mike Paisley said the Prius's airbags deployed, but the suspect quickly got out and started running away.

He jumped out and ran down the street, you know, like a professional athlete or something," Paisley said.

A woman who lives on Park Avenue said the suspect broke her fence while trying to escape police before he jumped into the Huntington Harbour. Another resident said a plain-clothes officer stripped down on the dock before jumping into the water and chasing after the suspect.

"They're chasing him with the gun down the street, and he jumps in the water," Paisley said. "They were all looking for him with the paddleboards and stuff sand eventually they got him out of the water and put him in handcuffs."

Officers arrested 31-year-old Marco Burgos and later found a gun along the water.

Police said the other driver was arrested for auto theft, firearm violations and other crimes.