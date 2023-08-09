Pursuit suspect driving stolen car crashes into San Gabriel yard after police perform PIT maneuver

Stolen vehicle suspect arrested after pursuit comes to crashing end in San Gabriel

A stolen vehicle pursuit came to a crashing end in San Gabriel on Wednesday, after authorities performed a PIT maneuver that sent the car rolling into the front yard of a home.

While it's not immediately clear when or where Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies began chasing the suspect, the incident came to an end just before 4 p.m. in front of homes in the 1700 block of Walnut Street.

The PIT maneuver caused the stolen car to roll onto it's top and collide with a power line pole, knocking it over.

No injuries have yet been reported in the incident.

Deputies have arrested the suspect.