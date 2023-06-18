Public's help wanted to locate 14-year-old boy last seen in Lancaster

A 14-year-old boy has gone missing in Lancaster, and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating Jermaine Jonathan Martin.

Jermaine, aka "Baby J", was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of East Avenue J6, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Jermaine is 5-feet tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown and gold hair. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray jean shorts, and black shoes.

Jermaine's family is concerned with his well-being, deputies said.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lancaster Station at (661) 948-5466.