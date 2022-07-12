Proposal could ban new gas stations in LA

New proposal aims to ban new gas stations in LA neighborhoods

New proposal aims to ban new gas stations in LA neighborhoods

A new movement is underway to try and combat climate change by aiming to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels.

A new proposal is aiming to ban the future construction of new gas stations in the city of Los Angeles in hopes of reducing the use of gasoline.

Safe to say that the oil industry and drivers aren't happy with this news as they believe it could drive up gas prices that are already expensive.

"It's pretty simple. If you cut back on a commodity we all use every single day and make it tougher to find, that often means costs are only going to go up," Kevin Slagle of Western States Petroleum Association said.

But for one local politician, the proposal is a "small step" towards helping our planet and shouldn't be a drastic change of scenery.

"This is not a difference anyone will notice in a city with well over 500 gas stations," Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz told CBSLA Reporter Tena Ezzeddine. "The one we're at now, I can see another 2 blocks away."

Koretz introduced the motion to the LA City Council.

But Slagle and drivers are concerned that if passed, the potential ban on new gas stations will only drive up oil prices.

Current gas stations would also be limited. No new pumps or repairs will be allowed. Only electric vehicle charging stations will be permitted.

"There's no plan. Where are the chargers to replace gas stations?," Slagle said.

There are already five neighborhood councils that have shown support for the proposed new gas station ban: Echo Park, Los Feliz, North Westwood, Silver Lake and West LA.