Probe underway after man is fatally stabbed in Santa Clarita

Authorities Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a man in the Santa Clarita area.

The incident was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 22500 block of 14th Street. There, deputies responded to a business following a report that men were fighting inside.

Once there, the victim was discovered suffering of an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.