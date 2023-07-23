Probe underway after man is fatally shot in Carson

Authorities Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Carson.

The incident in the 20100 block of S. Harlan Avenue was reported around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

There, a man was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.