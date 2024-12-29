Watch CBS News
Local News

Probe continues into police shooting after suspects open fire on officers in South LA

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

LAPD opens fire on shooting suspect before chase
LAPD opens fire on shooting suspect before chase 01:33

Los Angeles police were continuing their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles which unfolded the day after Christmas.

Around 6:40 p.m. last Thursday, officers witnessed a male suspect spray painting a wall and stopped their patrol car to investigate in the area of Hooper Avenue and 92nd Street. Immediately after, police said a second suspect emerged and opened fire. Both officers quickly exited their vehicle and returned fire. 

The suspects fled in an awaiting vehicle, prompting other responding officers to pursue them. The pursuit ended in Compton where the driver, identified by police as 20-year-old Kevin Diaz, and two minor suspects, were taken into custody. One of the subjects required medical treatment for a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition. 

Diaz and the second suspect who were uninjured were arrested and booked on suspicion of the attempted murder of a police officer. No officers were hurt. 

Police said a loaded .45 caliber handgun, with no identifiable markings, and a shotgun shell casing were recovered from inside the vehicle. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.