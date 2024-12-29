Probe continues into police shooting after suspects open fire on officers in South LA

Los Angeles police were continuing their investigation into an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles which unfolded the day after Christmas.

Around 6:40 p.m. last Thursday, officers witnessed a male suspect spray painting a wall and stopped their patrol car to investigate in the area of Hooper Avenue and 92nd Street. Immediately after, police said a second suspect emerged and opened fire. Both officers quickly exited their vehicle and returned fire.

The suspects fled in an awaiting vehicle, prompting other responding officers to pursue them. The pursuit ended in Compton where the driver, identified by police as 20-year-old Kevin Diaz, and two minor suspects, were taken into custody. One of the subjects required medical treatment for a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Diaz and the second suspect who were uninjured were arrested and booked on suspicion of the attempted murder of a police officer. No officers were hurt.

Police said a loaded .45 caliber handgun, with no identifiable markings, and a shotgun shell casing were recovered from inside the vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation.