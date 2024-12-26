LAPD officers open fire on shooting suspect in South LA before chase into Compton

Los Angeles Police Department officers opened fire on a shooting suspect in South LA, leading to a chase that ended with two people being taken into custody Thursday evening.

They shot and wounded the suspect near East 92nd Street and Hooper Avenue in the Florence-Graham neighborhood of South LA, according to LAPD. The suspect then led officers on a pursuit that ended six miles away in Compton, near the intersection of East Compton Boulevard and South Bullis Road.

The person shot by officers was being treated at a hospital in unknown condition, police said.

Aerial footage shot just after 7 p.m. showed several patrol cars at the scene in Compton.

According to LAPD, two people were taken into custody after the chase ended. However, no further details about those individuals or the circumstances surrounding the police shooting have been released by LAPD.

No information about the suspect shot by police, or the alleged shooting they were accused of, has been released either.