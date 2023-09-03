Watch CBS News
Probe continues into cause of fire at vacant, single-family Sylmar home

Authorities on Sunday were investigating the cause of a structure fire in Sylmar. 

The fire was reported at a vacant, single-family home just before 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the 13000 block of N. Gladstone Avenue. 

It was there that firefighters responded and extinguished the fire in less than a half-hour of their arrival. 

Firefighters said no injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and remains under investigation. 

First published on September 3, 2023 / 9:07 AM

