Probe continues into cause of fire at vacant, single-family Sylmar home
Authorities on Sunday were investigating the cause of a structure fire in Sylmar.
The fire was reported at a vacant, single-family home just before 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the 13000 block of N. Gladstone Avenue.
It was there that firefighters responded and extinguished the fire in less than a half-hour of their arrival.
Firefighters said no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and remains under investigation.
