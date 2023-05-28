Probe continues after fatal officer-involved shooting at Burbank Home Depot parking lot

An investigation continued a day after a fatal officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Burbank.

The incident unfolded just after 4 p.m. Saturday on Flower Street. There, the suspect called police to report that he was in the parking lot in a parked car and armed with a gun, police said. The suspect allegedly told police he planned to start shooting.

"At some point during the brief exchange, he stepped out of the vehicle. He took a shooting stance towards the officers, which then precipitated the officer-involved shooting," said Sgt. Brent Fekety of Burbank Police.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where they died. It remains unclear whether he opened fire. No officers were injured.

More than 14 hours later, the area remained cordoned off while investigations continued to collect evidence.

Police are asking witnesses to call the Burbank Police Department if they have not yet been interviewed.