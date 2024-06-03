Pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampment outside of LA City Hall

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters have set up an encampment outside of Los Angeles City Hall.

Some of the tents set up outside of LA City Hall on Monday. KCAL News

About 20 tents could be seen lining the sidewalks outside of the building at the intersection of Main Street and 1st Street beginning late Monday afternoon. Several had Palestinian flags and phrases like "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza" painted on the side.

It's unclear exactly how many people were actually camping out in the tents.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the encampment, where protesters waving flags and holding signs could be spotted.

