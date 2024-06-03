Watch CBS News
Local News

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampment outside of LA City Hall

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters have set up an encampment outside of Los Angeles City Hall. 

screenshot-2024-06-03-at-7-15-26-pm.png
Some of the tents set up outside of LA City Hall on Monday.  KCAL News

About 20 tents could be seen lining the sidewalks outside of the building at the intersection of Main Street and 1st Street beginning late Monday afternoon. Several had Palestinian flags and phrases like "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza" painted on the side. 

It's unclear exactly how many people were actually camping out in the tents.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the encampment, where protesters waving flags and holding signs could be spotted. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 7:09 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.