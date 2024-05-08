Pro-Israeli demonstrators rally outside USC as commencement ceremonies start

Hundreds of pro-Israeli demonstrators rallied outside of USC Wednesday afternoon as the university's commencement ceremonies started.

Organizers of the rally said they're sending a pro-Jewish and pro-Israeli message

"We're here to basically organize Christians, Jews, to stand together should-to-shoulder against all the hate that's been going against the Jewish people," one organizer said.

Among the marchers was Heather Binder, a Jewish mother who says the last few weeks have been tense.

"I have two kids in university and another one going into high school," she said. "I'm here because of the hostages. I'm here because of Oct. 7."

Binder said any mom faces stress when sending her kids off to college, but the events of the past few weeks have amplified those worries.

"Any mom who has kids in college, but particularly with what's going on now, it's nerve-wracking," she said.

According to the Los Angeles Times and the Daily Trojan, the university's faculty senate voted to censure USC President Carol Folt and Provost Andrew Guzman for their handling of commencement after the main stage graduation ceremony was canceled.

It also comes two weeks after more than 90 people were arrested during a pro-Palestinian rally on campus.

"I understand there are many different viewpoints among members of the Trojan Community regarding our recent decisions," Folt wrote in a statement. "I'm committed to working with the Academic Senate, and the wider faculty who weren't present at today's session."