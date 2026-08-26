Man charged with carrying ammunition near Trump National Golf Club in Southern California unable to assist in proceedings, attorney says

The man who is accused of carrying ammunition and a gun inside his car, just days before the president's planned Southern California visit for a Republican National Committee event, is unable to assist in his proceedings, his attorney said.

Jeanine John Taele, 38, a Downey resident, is charged in Los Angeles Superior Court with second-degree robbery, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle and manufacturing, importing, keeping for sale, giving, or receiving a large-capacity magazine. He is also federally charged with possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

During a court appearance on Wednesday, Taele's attorney claimed that he "isn't able to understand the nature of the proceedings or assist me in the conduct of his case at this time."

The judge ordered Taele's criminal proceedings to be suspended. He is scheduled to appear in Hollywood Mental Health Court on Sept. 9.

Taele was arrested after Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies said that plainclothes federal agents reported a suspicious individual on the property at 1 Trump National Drive in Rancho Palos Verdes.

When deputies approached Taele, they determined he was already under investigation by the El Segundo Police Department for an alleged robbery at an AT&T store in November 2025.

"Deputies detained Taele and located his vehicle in a parking lot on the golf course," an LASD release said. "During the detention, deputies recovered a 16-round magazine containing hollow point ammunition from Taele's pants pockets."

While searching his vehicle, deputies said they also recovered a loaded pistol with a round chambered and an additional loaded magazine that also had hollow point ammo. Federal authorities also noted that a pair of binoculars and a badge that read "security protection agent" were also found.

Investigators said an illegally modified AR platform rifle, a 1911 .45 caliber pistol, an AR platform upper receiver, body armor, high-capacity magazines, bulk pistol and rifle ammunition, two radio signal devices and multiple notebooks containing "concerning statements" were recovered during a search of his home.

Authorities said that Taele visited the golf course twice before the president's visit, once on Friday and again on Sunday when he was arrested.

President Trump was briefly in Southern California at the beginning of the month for a Republican National Committee fundraising dinner hosted at his Rancho Palos Verdes golf course. He departed a little before 9 p.m. as he headed to Las Vegas, Nevada.