Powerball numbers drawn for $825 million jackpot

The numbers in Saturday evening's draw of the multi-state Powerball lottery are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, with a Powerball number is 23.

The estimated jackpot is $825 million.

The drawing was the 37th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

A winner has yet to be announced for this drawing.