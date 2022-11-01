Powerball jackpot up to $1.2 billion

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is expected to grow to $1.2 billion, the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

There were 13 tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, including two in California, one each at a market in Los Angeles' Mid-City area and a gas station in Visalia. They are each worth $790,446.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

Of the 11 tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold outside of California, two each were sold in Florida, New York, Ohio and Texas and one each in Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma.

One ticket each sold in Florida, Oklahoma and New York are worth $2 million because the players utilized the Power Play option, where for an additional $1 per play, a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, is worth $2 million.

The others are each worth $1 million.

The record U.S. lottery jackpot is $1.586 billion for the Jan. 23, 2016, Powerball drawing. The second-largest is $1.537 billion for the Oct. 23, 2018, Mega Millions drawing and the third-largest $1.337 billion for the July 29 Mega Millions drawing.

The numbers drawn Monday were 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the Powerball number was 13. The jackpot was $999.3 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.