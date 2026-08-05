Power outage at Six Flags Magic Mountain delayed opening, park officials say

A power outage at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia forced the park to delay its opening on Wednesday morning.

At 10:53 a.m., park officials posted a statement on social media saying they were working closely with crews from Southern California Edison to address the outage.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the park provided an update saying power had been restored. Officials said crews were completing necessary opening procedures and that some attractions might experience delays.

In a statement to CBS LA, SoCal Edison said the outage occurred at 9:15 a.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.