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Power outage at Six Flags Magic Mountain delayed opening, park officials say

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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A power outage at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia forced the park to delay its opening on Wednesday morning. 

At 10:53 a.m., park officials posted a statement on social media saying they were working closely with crews from Southern California Edison to address the outage.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the park provided an update saying power had been restored. Officials said crews were completing necessary opening procedures and that some attractions might experience delays. 

In a statement to CBS LA, SoCal Edison said the outage occurred at 9:15 a.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

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